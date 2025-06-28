Stocks hit all-time high

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed at a record-breaking high on Friday, driven by political consensus on the federal budget, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and rising expectations of an interest rate cut.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged to an all-time closing high of 124,379 points on Friday, registering a robust gain of 2,332.60 points, or 1.91 percent, from the previous close of 122,046 on Thursday. During the session, the index touched an intraday high of 125,285 points and a low of 122,223 points.

BRIndex100 closed at 12,674.19 points, gaining 224.12 points or 1.8 percent, with a total volume of 563.86 million shares. BRIndex30 settled at 38,263.73 points, up by 597.5 points or 1.59 percent, with a turnover of 237.01 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, the day’s trading session was largely dominated by bulls, reflecting a robust buying spree. This heightened activity is largely attributed to rumored new-year allocations flowing into equity funds, injecting significant capital into the market.

The KSE-100 Index’s surge was propelled by stellar performances from key sectors and companies. Major positive contributions came from Fatima Fertilizer Company (FFC), Lucky Cement (LUCK), Meezan Bank (MEBL), Pakistan Oilfields (POL), Engro Corporation (ENGROH), Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim (EFERT), and Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC). These seven companies collectively added an impressive 1,044 points to the index, underscoring their pivotal role in today’s market rally.

The total turnover in the Regular market reached 773.40 million shares which was 758.54 million yesterday. While traded value of the shares traded also increased to Rs 37.567 billion as compared to 29.934 billion on the previous day. The market capitalization for the Regular segment surged by Rs 266 billion from 14.796 trillion on Thursday to at staggering Rs 15.062 Trillion on Friday.

Some of the most traded companies in the Ready Market were Bank Makramah, Ghani Global Holdings, and Pervez Ahmed Co, showing strong investor interest. Bank Makramah led the activity with 79.74 million shares traded, closing at Rs 5.07. Ghani Global Holdings followed with 27.67 million shares, ending at Rs 17.99, while Pervez Ahmed Co saw 24.85 million shares change hands, closing at Rs 3.27.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited posted major gains, rising by Rs 1,336.12 and Rs 103.17 to close at Rs 14,697.30 and Rs 23,500 respectively. On the other hand, Pakistan Services Limited fell by Rs 70.50 to finish at Rs 778.53, while Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited dropped by Rs 34.85 to settle at Rs 9,599.33.

The broader market also reflected the optimistic sentiment. In the Ready Market, out of 484 companies, 334 saw their share prices increase, 116 declined, and 34 remained unchanged.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 205.28 points or 1.02 percent to close at 20,326.17 points with a turnover of 3.11 million shares. The BR Cement Index advanced 244.72 points or 2.34 percent, ending at 10,689.33 points on a volume of 40.73 million shares.

While, BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 33,090.41 points, rising 635.88 points or 1.96 percent with 142.85 million shares traded. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 20,512.73 points, up 329.29 points or 1.63 percent with 30.11 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index finished at 11,919.23 points, increasing 205.4 points or 1.75 percent with a turnover of 56.26 million shares. Lastly, the BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 2,866.47 points, adding 79.15 points or 2.84 percent with 71.84 million shares changing hands.

According to Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation, the market rally was driven by several factors. Stocks closed at an all-time high after the National Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2025 with political consensus. Investors also remained hopeful for policy rate easing by the State Bank of Pakistan, following a decline in government bond yields at the latest SBP auction. Additionally, surging global equity markets, stability in the Iran-Israel ceasefire, and a rise in international crude oil prices acted as key catalysts for the record close at the PSX.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025