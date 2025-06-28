WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 27, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-Jun-25 25-Jun-25 24-Jun-25 23-Jun-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101568 0.101969 0.101872 0.102433 Euro 0.851346 0.84813 0.848712 0.844374 Japanese yen 0.00502906 0.005043 0.005025 0.005026 U.K. pound 0.999376 0.995007 0.994953 0.984845 U.S. dollar 0.727957 0.731273 0.731207 0.73603 Algerian dinar 0.00562181 0.005633 0.00563 0.005648 Australian dollar 0.47521 0.475327 0.475138 0.471942 Botswana pula 0.0547424 0.054846 0.054841 0.05454 Brazilian real 0.132022 0.131949 0.133111 0.133322 Brunei dollar 0.569919 0.571129 0.569831 0.570256 Canadian dollar 0.533693 0.532338 0.533261 0.5351 Chilean peso 0.000777491 0.00078 0.00077 0.000777 Czech koruna 0.0343652 0.034239 0.034223 0.033958 Danish krone 0.114116 0.113684 0.113773 0.113194 Indian rupee 0.00848902 0.008516 0.008492 0.008479 Israeli New Shekel 0.213979 0.214512 0.214745 0.211564 Korean won 0.000534909 0.000536 0.000529 0.000537 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39252 2.39152 2.40336 Malaysian ringgit 0.172298 0.172531 0.171887 0.171929 Mauritian rupee 0.0160551 0.016048 0.016035 0.016047 Mexican peso 0.0385309 0.03865 0.038431 0.03843 New Zealand dollar 0.439941 0.440775 0.438359 0.437643 Norwegian krone 0.0720714 0.071986 0.072459 0.072395 Omani rial 1.89326 1.90188 1.90171 1.91425 Peruvian sol 0.204482 0.205068 0.204763 0.204851 Philippine peso 0.0128335 0.012832 0.012698 0.012864 Polish zloty 0.200971 0.199856 0.198952 0.197794 Qatari riyal 0.199988 0.200899 0.200881 0.202206 Russian ruble 0.00930752 0.009352 0.009328 0.009401 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194122 0.195006 0.194989 0.196275 Singapore dollar 0.569919 0.571129 0.569831 0.570256 South African rand 0.0413769 0.041239 0.041233 0.040774 Swedish krona 0.07676 0.076685 0.076716 0.075637 Swiss franc 0.909208 0.906612 0.902558 0.899133 Thai baht 0.0224581 0.022424 0.022329 0.022309 Trinidadian dollar 0.107766 0.108119 0.108602 U.A.E. dirham 0.199121 0.199103 0.200417 Uruguayan peso 0.0181129 0.018161 0.018191 0.01822 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

