WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 27, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 26-Jun-25 25-Jun-25 24-Jun-25 23-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101568 0.101969 0.101872 0.102433
Euro 0.851346 0.84813 0.848712 0.844374
Japanese yen 0.00502906 0.005043 0.005025 0.005026
U.K. pound 0.999376 0.995007 0.994953 0.984845
U.S. dollar 0.727957 0.731273 0.731207 0.73603
Algerian dinar 0.00562181 0.005633 0.00563 0.005648
Australian dollar 0.47521 0.475327 0.475138 0.471942
Botswana pula 0.0547424 0.054846 0.054841 0.05454
Brazilian real 0.132022 0.131949 0.133111 0.133322
Brunei dollar 0.569919 0.571129 0.569831 0.570256
Canadian dollar 0.533693 0.532338 0.533261 0.5351
Chilean peso 0.000777491 0.00078 0.00077 0.000777
Czech koruna 0.0343652 0.034239 0.034223 0.033958
Danish krone 0.114116 0.113684 0.113773 0.113194
Indian rupee 0.00848902 0.008516 0.008492 0.008479
Israeli New Shekel 0.213979 0.214512 0.214745 0.211564
Korean won 0.000534909 0.000536 0.000529 0.000537
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39252 2.39152 2.40336
Malaysian ringgit 0.172298 0.172531 0.171887 0.171929
Mauritian rupee 0.0160551 0.016048 0.016035 0.016047
Mexican peso 0.0385309 0.03865 0.038431 0.03843
New Zealand dollar 0.439941 0.440775 0.438359 0.437643
Norwegian krone 0.0720714 0.071986 0.072459 0.072395
Omani rial 1.89326 1.90188 1.90171 1.91425
Peruvian sol 0.204482 0.205068 0.204763 0.204851
Philippine peso 0.0128335 0.012832 0.012698 0.012864
Polish zloty 0.200971 0.199856 0.198952 0.197794
Qatari riyal 0.199988 0.200899 0.200881 0.202206
Russian ruble 0.00930752 0.009352 0.009328 0.009401
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194122 0.195006 0.194989 0.196275
Singapore dollar 0.569919 0.571129 0.569831 0.570256
South African rand 0.0413769 0.041239 0.041233 0.040774
Swedish krona 0.07676 0.076685 0.076716 0.075637
Swiss franc 0.909208 0.906612 0.902558 0.899133
Thai baht 0.0224581 0.022424 0.022329 0.022309
Trinidadian dollar 0.107766 0.108119 0.108602
U.A.E. dirham 0.199121 0.199103 0.200417
Uruguayan peso 0.0181129 0.018161 0.018191 0.01822
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
