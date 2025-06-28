AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-28

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 27, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        26-Jun-25      25-Jun-25      24-Jun-25      23-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101568       0.101969       0.101872       0.102433
Euro                             0.851346        0.84813       0.848712       0.844374
Japanese yen                   0.00502906       0.005043       0.005025       0.005026
U.K. pound                       0.999376       0.995007       0.994953       0.984845
U.S. dollar                      0.727957       0.731273       0.731207        0.73603
Algerian dinar                 0.00562181       0.005633        0.00563       0.005648
Australian dollar                 0.47521       0.475327       0.475138       0.471942
Botswana pula                   0.0547424       0.054846       0.054841        0.05454
Brazilian real                   0.132022       0.131949       0.133111       0.133322
Brunei dollar                    0.569919       0.571129       0.569831       0.570256
Canadian dollar                  0.533693       0.532338       0.533261         0.5351
Chilean peso                  0.000777491        0.00078        0.00077       0.000777
Czech koruna                    0.0343652       0.034239       0.034223       0.033958
Danish krone                     0.114116       0.113684       0.113773       0.113194
Indian rupee                   0.00848902       0.008516       0.008492       0.008479
Israeli New Shekel               0.213979       0.214512       0.214745       0.211564
Korean won                    0.000534909       0.000536       0.000529       0.000537
Kuwaiti dinar                                    2.39252        2.39152        2.40336
Malaysian ringgit                0.172298       0.172531       0.171887       0.171929
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160551       0.016048       0.016035       0.016047
Mexican peso                    0.0385309        0.03865       0.038431        0.03843
New Zealand dollar               0.439941       0.440775       0.438359       0.437643
Norwegian krone                 0.0720714       0.071986       0.072459       0.072395
Omani rial                        1.89326        1.90188        1.90171        1.91425
Peruvian sol                     0.204482       0.205068       0.204763       0.204851
Philippine peso                 0.0128335       0.012832       0.012698       0.012864
Polish zloty                     0.200971       0.199856       0.198952       0.197794
Qatari riyal                     0.199988       0.200899       0.200881       0.202206
Russian ruble                  0.00930752       0.009352       0.009328       0.009401
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194122       0.195006       0.194989       0.196275
Singapore dollar                 0.569919       0.571129       0.569831       0.570256
South African rand              0.0413769       0.041239       0.041233       0.040774
Swedish krona                     0.07676       0.076685       0.076716       0.075637
Swiss franc                      0.909208       0.906612       0.902558       0.899133
Thai baht                       0.0224581       0.022424       0.022329       0.022309
Trinidadian dollar               0.107766                      0.108119       0.108602
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.199121       0.199103       0.200417
Uruguayan peso                  0.0181129       0.018161       0.018191        0.01822
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR Currency values

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories