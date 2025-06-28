Markets Print 2025-06-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 27, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 124,379.07
High: 125,285.05
Low: 122,222.70
Net Change: 2,332.61
Volume (000): 220,313
Value (000): 25,861,499
Makt Cap (000) 3,719,322,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,326.17
NET CH (+) 205.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,689.33
NET CH (+) 244.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 33,090.41
NET CH (+) 635.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,512.73
NET CH (+) 329.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,919.23
NET CH (+) 205.4
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,866.47
NET CH (+) 79.15
------------------------------------
As on: 27- JUNE -2025
====================================
