AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-28

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 27, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 27, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                124,379.07
High:                     125,285.05
Low:                      122,222.70
Net Change:                 2,332.61
Volume (000):                220,313
Value (000):              25,861,499
Makt Cap (000)         3,719,322,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,326.17
NET CH                    (+) 205.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,689.33
NET CH                    (+) 244.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 33,090.41
NET CH                    (+) 635.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,512.73
NET CH                    (+) 329.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,919.23
NET CH                     (+) 205.4
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  2,866.47
NET CH                     (+) 79.15
------------------------------------
As on:                27- JUNE -2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories