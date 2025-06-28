KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 27, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 124,379.07 High: 125,285.05 Low: 122,222.70 Net Change: 2,332.61 Volume (000): 220,313 Value (000): 25,861,499 Makt Cap (000) 3,719,322,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,326.17 NET CH (+) 205.28 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,689.33 NET CH (+) 244.72 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 33,090.41 NET CH (+) 635.88 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,512.73 NET CH (+) 329.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,919.23 NET CH (+) 205.4 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,866.47 NET CH (+) 79.15 ------------------------------------ As on: 27- JUNE -2025 ====================================

