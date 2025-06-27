AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
Russian strike kills three, wounds 14 in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2025 06:22pm

KYIV: A Russian strike on Friday killed three people and wounded more than a dozen in Ukraine’s industrial Dnipropetrovsk region, where Moscow has stepped up fatal bombardments.

Russian forces, which invaded Ukraine early in 2022, are vying to gain a foothold in Dnipropetrovsk for the first time in the war.

“Three people have been killed in an enemy attack. Fourteen people have been wounded,” regional governor Sergiy Lysak said of the attack on the town of Samar, outside the region’s main city Dnipro.

Ukraine pounds Kursk with drones, killing one and injuring nine, Russia says

Russian forces earlier this week struck both Dnipro and Samar with missiles, leaving at least 23 dead.

Ukrainian military officials have said that previous Russian strikes near Samar hit Ukrainian military training facilities.

Moscow earlier this week claimed to have captured two more villages near the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Separately, authorities in the northern region of Kharkiv said Russian attacks killed one person and wounded three others, without specifying where the attack had taken place.

