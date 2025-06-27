AIRLINK 144.49 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.11%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.44%)
FCCL 45.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
FFL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
FLYNG 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.17%)
HUBC 139.53 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.57%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
MLCF 84.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.55%)
OGDC 219.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.79%)
PACE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
PAEL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.58%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
PPL 170.57 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.93%)
SSGC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
SYM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.7%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
YOUW 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.09%)
BR100 12,611 Increased By 160.7 (1.29%)
BR30 38,212 Increased By 545.4 (1.45%)
KSE100 123,454 Increased By 1407.7 (1.15%)
KSE30 37,683 Increased By 480.9 (1.29%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian equity benchmarks muted; dip in financials offsets wider rally

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 11:13am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmark indexes were little changed in early trade on Friday, as a dip in heavyweight financials at near record highs offset a broader rally fueled by upbeat global cues.

The Nifty 50 added 0.07% to 25,569.4 points and the BSE Sensex rose 0.08% to 83,834.11 as of 10:15 a.m. IST.

“The Nifty’s breakout above its recent consolidation indicates rising optimism among traders,” said Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Broking.

Nine of the 13 major sectors advanced. However, financials and banks lost 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, after climbing to record highs a day earlier.

Private lender HDFC Bank, the heaviest stock on the benchmarks, fell 1%, and was on course to snap a three-session winning streak in which it gained 3.8%.

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., rose 0.8% on expectations of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve and reports of a U.S.-China agreement on rare earth shipments.

Indian shares have risen over the last three sessions on the back of an easing conflict in the Middle East.

Reliance, financials lead rise in Indian shares

The share benchmarks are trading less than 3% below their all-time highs, making valuations “stretched” and triggering some profit booking, according to two analysts.

The metals index gained 1%, making it the top sectoral gainer, as a weaker dollar made the greenback-denominated assets cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Both Hindustan Copper and Vedanta rose about 2.5%.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers gained 2% after securing a redevelopment project in Mumbai with a gross development potential of 12.50 billion rupees ($146 million).

On the day, the broader small-caps and mid-caps rose about 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian equity benchmarks muted; dip in financials offsets wider rally

KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points in early trade

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

Pakistan Oilfields Limited strikes hydrocarbons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Oil set to log steepest weekly decline in two years as war premium vanishes

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Read more stories