LHC restrains PCB from taking action against President RCAI

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from taking any action against the President Regional Cricket Association Islamabad (RCAI).

The court passed the stay order on a petition filed by the president of the association Shakil Ahmed Sheikh challenging action of the PCB restraining the petitioner from holding his office.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the impugned order of adjudicator had been passed exercising unfettered discretion in violation of rules of natural justice. He said the proceedings before the adjudicator were conducted in a hasty and slipshod manner as no evidence was recorded in compliance with the PCB rules. The counsel asked the court to set aside the impugned orders passed by the PCB. The court adjourned the proceedings after a legal advisor of the PCB sought time to file a reply to the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025