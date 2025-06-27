AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Sports Print 2025-06-27

LHC restrains PCB from taking action against President RCAI

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from taking any action against the President Regional Cricket Association Islamabad (RCAI).

The court passed the stay order on a petition filed by the president of the association Shakil Ahmed Sheikh challenging action of the PCB restraining the petitioner from holding his office.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the impugned order of adjudicator had been passed exercising unfettered discretion in violation of rules of natural justice. He said the proceedings before the adjudicator were conducted in a hasty and slipshod manner as no evidence was recorded in compliance with the PCB rules. The counsel asked the court to set aside the impugned orders passed by the PCB. The court adjourned the proceedings after a legal advisor of the PCB sought time to file a reply to the petition.

