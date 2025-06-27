AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
Promotion of electric vehicles: Research study to be launched on cost-benefit analysis

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production in collaboration with other stakeholders has decided to launch a research study on the cost benefit analysis of promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

The decision was taken here on Thursday during the fifth meeting of the steering committee on the Electric Vehicle Policy which was held under the chairmanship of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The participants argued that a countrywide study should be conducted by engaging graduate and post graduate university students as well as other professionals, so that the exact cost benefit analysis could be drawn. For this purpose, some 4,000 EVs including two and three wheelers would be provided to the contributors on subsidised rates.

The government has decided to take the number of EVs in the country as per Pakistan’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025–2030 to 2.2 million, majority of them two wheelers and three wheelers for which so far at least 61 vendors have acquired licenses. The results of the research study would also be shared with the IMF and the World Bank to get further climate change-related funding.

The meeting brought together representatives from key federal ministries, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and coordinators from the Prime Minister’s Office to review the progress of Pakistan’s NEV Policy 2025–2030.

During the meeting, participants held detailed discussions on the first phase of the proposed subsidy scheme for electric vehicles. A technical briefing was also presented regarding battery performance and specifications, specifically considering Pakistan’s unique climatic conditions and their impact on electric vehicle performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroon Akhtar Khan noted that the Ministry of Industries and Production has engaged in consultations with provincial governments regarding the policy and emphasised that this intergovernmental cooperation would continue to ensure effective and consistent implementation across the country.

He highlighted that the policy’s environmental impact would be assessed using international standards to measure reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and to explore opportunities for carbon credits. He reiterated the government’s strong commitment to promoting eco-friendly technologies under the guidance of the prime minister.

According to Haroon Akhtar Khan, the NEV policy is in alignment with the prime minister’s vision of steering Pakistan towards a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable transportation system. He emphasised that electric vehicles will not only reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported fuel but will also significantly contribute to lowering environmental pollution.

He concluded by stating that the government is fully committed to developing a green transport infrastructure, and the new policy aims to achieve integrated progress in technology, economy, and environmental sustainability.

