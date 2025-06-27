Gold prices rise

KARACHI: Gold prices saw sizeable gains on Thursday, as global bullion market grew close to $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

International market surged modesty by $13, trading bullion at $3343 per ounce, pushing the local gold rates upward, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

The global rise, as a result, drove gold prices up by Rs1,335 and Rs1,144, reaching Rs356,000 per tola and Rs305,212 per 10 grams, respectively, the association cited.

Silver prices soared significantly on the local market by Rs86 and Rs73 to Rs3,850 per tola and Rs3,300 per 10 grams, respectively. International silver prices reached $37 per ounce, the association said.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

