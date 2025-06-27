AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
Copper pushes to near three-month peak on weak dollar

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

LONDON: Copper prices jumped to their highest level in nearly three months on Thursday, propelled by a weak dollar, concerns over supply and buying by speculators after key technical levels were broken. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.8% to $9,882 a metric ton by 1415 GMT after hitting its strongest level since March 27 at $9,892.

“What is key for us is dollar weakness, and that is trending lower, which is supportive for our space,” said Alastair Munro, senior metals strategist at Marex.

The dollar index sank to its lowest level since early 2022 as concerns about the future independence of the US Federal Reserve undermined faith in the soundness of the country’s monetary policy. A softer dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The premium for the LME cash copper contract over the three-month contract rebounded to $240 a ton from $101 on Wednesday but down from $280 on Monday, its highest since November 2021. The LME premium for buying copper tomorrow and selling it the day after surged to $98 a ton up from $48.60 per ton on Friday. While traders expect deliveries of copper into LME warehouses to ease a tight situation, they have not yet materialised. “The market is still positioned short out of July and struggling to find offers this morning,” Munro said.

Copper buying was buoyant among Chinese participants, he added, noting that long positions and open interest are rising on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most-traded copper contract on ShFE rose 0.6% to 79,000 yuan ($11,022.74) per ton, its highest since June 11. LME copper has held below the $9,800 level for several months and a break above it on Thursday triggered automatic buy orders, a trader said.

LME copper has gained 22% since hitting its lowest level since November 2023 at $8,105 in April. US Comex copper futures climbed 3.2% to $5.13 a lb, bringing the premium of Comex over LME copper to $1,425 a ton, its highest since April 28.

Higher US copper prices are based on expectations of US tariffs being imposed on the metal, triggering a flow of metal to Comex warehouses. Among other metals, LME aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,577 a ton, lead added 0.5% to $2,041.50, nickel gained 1% to $15,230, zinc climbed 2.2% to $2,764.50, while tin rose 1.4% to $33,640. Zinc hit its highest since May 14, while tin touched its strongest since April 8.

