Pakistan Print 2025-06-27

Satellite internet key to bridging country’s digital divide: Shaza

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Satellite internet holds transformative potential to bridge Pakistan’s digital divide, ensuring nationwide connectivity regardless of geography, said the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, while addressing the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB) Industry Roundtable Conference.

Terming the event more than a routine gathering, the minister described it as a forward-looking consultation that lays the foundation for future digital policies in Pakistan. “This is not just a roundtable — it is the beginning of a roadmap for shaping the country’s digital future,” she remarked.

Highlighting the evolving role of connectivity, she stressed, “Internet is no longer a luxury — it is a lifeline and a fundamental pillar of national progress.”

The minister praised organisations such as the Special Communications Organization (SCO) and the Universal Service Fund (USF) for their role in expanding internet access to remote regions. “These institutions are playing a key role in connecting the unconnected,” she noted.

Referring to the Digital Nation Act, recently passed by the government, she called it a landmark achievement in the journey towards a digital economy, digital governance, and a digitally empowered society.

She reiterated the commitment of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying, “The prime minister envisions a fully digital Pakistan and chairs weekly meetings of the Cashless Economy Task Force to drive progress in this area.”

Khawaja stressed that true digital development will only be realised when every citizen has access to stable and reliable internet services. “Connectivity must be universal, trustworthy, and inclusive for real change to happen,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of a unified strategy for investor mapping and engagement, stating, “We need collaborative action and real-time coordination with investors. Effective feedback loops and escalation mechanisms are essential for ensuring investor satisfaction.”

In her closing remarks, the minister emphasised the need for public awareness and capacity-building. “Along with infrastructure, we must invest in digital literacy to empower citizens to benefit from the opportunities the digital era brings,” she concluded.

