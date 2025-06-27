Uzbek delegation visits KPT to explore maritime prospects

KARACHI: A three-member delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Ambassador, Alisher Takhtayev visited Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to explore potential opportunities for cooperation and investment in Pakistan’s maritime sector. The visit marked an important step in strengthening maritime collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek delegation, comprising three senior officials and business representatives, was led by Alisher Tukhtaev, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan. The purpose of the visit was to examine investment potential and partnership opportunities within the maritime and port infrastructure of Pakistan.

This visit followed a recent meeting between the Ambassador and the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry in Islamabad, where both sides discussed the significance of building sustainable maritime linkages to support mutual economic growth, promote regional connectivity, and ensure long-term prosperity through ocean-based industries.

During the engagement, members of KPT’s Transition Management Committee, Abdullah Zaki and Khawaja M Zubair, presented detailed insights into Pakistan’s blue economy landscape, particularly focusing on the Karachi Port’s role in trade facilitation and development.

The discussions also touched upon projects involving clean bulk cargo handling, logistics connectivity, and Maritime Business District projects, underlining Pakistan’s commitment to diversify and sustainable maritime development.

The Uzbek delegation expressed keen interest in the terminal operations of the port and keenly noted the potential of port expansion and other commercial opportunities within the blue economy that the Maritime sector of Pakistan offers.

They acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic position as a gateway to maritime trade and viewed the developments at KPT as a valuable opportunity to enhance landlocked Uzbekistan’s connectivity to global markets.

The delegation also visited South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPTL), where they witnessed modern container handling operations, including the use of state-of-the-art gantry cranes and other advanced equipment deployed by terminal operators.

In a statement, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and underlined Pakistan’s commitment to exploring economic avenues within the framework of its expanding blue economy, particularly with Central Asian nations.

The visit underscored the growing sophistication and efficiency of Karachi Port’s operations and served as a meaningful step toward fostering Uzbekistan-Pakistan maritime cooperation, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025