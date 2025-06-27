Religious hatred on social media: govt decides to launch crackdown

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday decided to launch a strict crackdown against individuals spreading religious hatred on social media during Muharram, aiming to maintain peace and security.

The decision was taken during a high-level security meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting resolved to take firm action against those misusing digital platforms to incite religious intolerance and directed the formulation of clear recommendations for the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to curb hate content on both social and electronic media.

“No one will be allowed to incite violence or disturb public order,” a senior official said after the meeting. “Strict enforcement of the Muharram code of conduct will be ensured.”

An official statement issued by the Ministry of Interior regarding a meeting on the nationwide Muharram security plan, reviewed security strategy for Muharram, for all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad.

It was decided that any suspension of mobile or internet services during sensitive days will be made in consultation with provincial authorities, based on ground realities and security assessments.

The meeting decided that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure peace and order during Muharram. It was also agreed that any decision to suspend internet or mobile phone services will be made in consultation with relevant provinces, keeping in view the security concerns, it says.

The Interior Minister directed authorities that decisions regarding internet and mobile service suspensions must be made on the basis of ground realities and the security situation.

He emphasised that all necessary measures and decisions will be taken through mutual consultation. The federal government will extend full support to all provinces, Azad Kashmir, G-B for maintaining law and order, he said, adding that modern technology will be used to monitor processions and gatherings.

The Inspector General of Police (IGPs) and home secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, G-B, and Islamabad attended the meeting and briefed the Interior Minister on their respective security plans for Muharram.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Secretary Ministry Interior, Acting Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, DIG Islamabad Police, senior officials of the Ministry of Interior, and law enforcement agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025