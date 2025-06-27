AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
Markets Print 2025-06-27

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 26, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        24-Jun-25      23-Jun-25      20-Jun-25      18-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101872       0.102433       0.102076       0.102161
Euro                             0.848712       0.844374       0.844447       0.844815
Japanese yen                     0.005025       0.005026       0.005049       0.005052
U.K. pound                       0.994953       0.984845       0.989686       0.986719
U.S. dollar                      0.731207        0.73603       0.733345       0.734111
Algerian dinar                    0.00563       0.005648       0.005632        0.00564
Australian dollar                0.475138       0.471942       0.476088       0.477466
Botswana pula                    0.054841        0.05454       0.054488       0.054691
Brazilian real                   0.133111       0.133322       0.133454       0.133784
Brunei dollar                    0.569831       0.570256       0.570696       0.571293
Canadian dollar                  0.533261         0.5351       0.534197       0.536906
Chilean peso                      0.00077       0.000777                      0.000782
Czech koruna                     0.034223       0.033958       0.034022       0.034069
Danish krone                     0.113773       0.113194       0.113202        0.11327
Indian rupee                     0.008492       0.008479       0.008467       0.008506
Israeli New Shekel               0.214745       0.211564       0.210429       0.209866
Korean won                       0.000529       0.000537       0.000532       0.000539
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39152        2.40336                       2.39788
Malaysian ringgit                0.171887       0.171929        0.17239       0.172813
Mauritian rupee                  0.016035       0.016047       0.015981       0.015973
Mexican peso                     0.038431        0.03843       0.038303       0.038628
New Zealand dollar               0.438359       0.437643                      0.442265
Norwegian krone                  0.072459       0.072395        0.07281       0.073825
Omani rial                        1.90171        1.91425                       1.90926
Peruvian sol                     0.204763       0.204851       0.204217       0.204147
Philippine peso                  0.012698       0.012864       0.012792       0.012975
Polish zloty                     0.198952       0.197794       0.197843       0.197676
Qatari riyal                     0.200881       0.202206                      0.201679
Russian ruble                    0.009328       0.009401       0.009342       0.009326
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194989       0.196275                      0.195763
Singapore dollar                 0.569831       0.570256       0.570696       0.571293
South African rand               0.041233       0.040774       0.040678       0.040733
Swedish krona                    0.076716       0.075637                      0.076613
Swiss franc                      0.902558       0.899133       0.897827        0.89827
Thai baht                        0.022329       0.022309        0.02235       0.022528
Trinidadian dollar               0.108119       0.108602
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199103       0.200417                      0.199894
Uruguayan peso                   0.018191        0.01822       0.018088       0.017964
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

