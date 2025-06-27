WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 26, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Jun-25 23-Jun-25 20-Jun-25 18-Jun-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101872 0.102433 0.102076 0.102161 Euro 0.848712 0.844374 0.844447 0.844815 Japanese yen 0.005025 0.005026 0.005049 0.005052 U.K. pound 0.994953 0.984845 0.989686 0.986719 U.S. dollar 0.731207 0.73603 0.733345 0.734111 Algerian dinar 0.00563 0.005648 0.005632 0.00564 Australian dollar 0.475138 0.471942 0.476088 0.477466 Botswana pula 0.054841 0.05454 0.054488 0.054691 Brazilian real 0.133111 0.133322 0.133454 0.133784 Brunei dollar 0.569831 0.570256 0.570696 0.571293 Canadian dollar 0.533261 0.5351 0.534197 0.536906 Chilean peso 0.00077 0.000777 0.000782 Czech koruna 0.034223 0.033958 0.034022 0.034069 Danish krone 0.113773 0.113194 0.113202 0.11327 Indian rupee 0.008492 0.008479 0.008467 0.008506 Israeli New Shekel 0.214745 0.211564 0.210429 0.209866 Korean won 0.000529 0.000537 0.000532 0.000539 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39152 2.40336 2.39788 Malaysian ringgit 0.171887 0.171929 0.17239 0.172813 Mauritian rupee 0.016035 0.016047 0.015981 0.015973 Mexican peso 0.038431 0.03843 0.038303 0.038628 New Zealand dollar 0.438359 0.437643 0.442265 Norwegian krone 0.072459 0.072395 0.07281 0.073825 Omani rial 1.90171 1.91425 1.90926 Peruvian sol 0.204763 0.204851 0.204217 0.204147 Philippine peso 0.012698 0.012864 0.012792 0.012975 Polish zloty 0.198952 0.197794 0.197843 0.197676 Qatari riyal 0.200881 0.202206 0.201679 Russian ruble 0.009328 0.009401 0.009342 0.009326 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194989 0.196275 0.195763 Singapore dollar 0.569831 0.570256 0.570696 0.571293 South African rand 0.041233 0.040774 0.040678 0.040733 Swedish krona 0.076716 0.075637 0.076613 Swiss franc 0.902558 0.899133 0.897827 0.89827 Thai baht 0.022329 0.022309 0.02235 0.022528 Trinidadian dollar 0.108119 0.108602 U.A.E. dirham 0.199103 0.200417 0.199894 Uruguayan peso 0.018191 0.01822 0.018088 0.017964 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025