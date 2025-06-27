KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (June 26, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 284.76 285.95 AED 77.62 78.05
EURO 332.98 335.39 SAR 75.93 76.30
GBP 390.64 393.33 INTERBANK 283.70 283.90
JPY 1.94 1.98
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments