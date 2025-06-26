AIRLINK 143.56 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.87%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
CPHL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
FCCL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.82%)
FFL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 57.40 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.88%)
HUBC 136.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.46%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.67%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
MLCF 84.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
OGDC 217.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.32%)
PACE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
PPL 168.65 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.21%)
PRL 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.27%)
PTC 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
SEARL 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.63%)
SSGC 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.49%)
SYM 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-3.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
BR100 12,478 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 37,799 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 122,272 Decreased By -489.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 37,221 Decreased By -163.7 (-0.44%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 02:08pm

After making marginal gains in its initial hours of trading on Thursday, selling pressure was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 400 points during intraday trading.

At 2pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 122,343.65 level, a decrease of 417.99 points or 0.34%.

On Wednesday, the PSX experienced a mixed trading session as investor confidence improved further due to easing tensions in the Middle East. Key indices recorded gains for a second straight day, while market activity stayed healthy.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index added 515 points, or 0.42%, to settle at 122,761.64 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks stuttered on Thursday, while oil prices stabilised and the euro was perched at a 3-1/2-year high as investors weighed geopolitical, economic and fiscal uncertainties as they braced for US President Donald Trump’s deadline on tariffs.

Markets have been soothed by a ceasefire between Israel and Iran that appeared to be holding, reducing the risks of disruptions to the global oil trade and underpinning sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trading, as the rally in Wall Street took a breather overnight. Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.9% to a four-month high.

The US dollar selling kicked up a notch after a media report said Trump has toyed with the idea of selecting and announcing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s replacement by September or October in a bid to undermine his position.

That pushed the euro to its strongest level since November 2021. It last fetched $1.6805. The Swiss franc firmed to a decade-high while the Japanese yen strengthened 0.35% to 144.70 per dollar.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Powell for not cutting interest rates and has floated the idea of firing him or naming a successor soon, denting investor confidence in U.S. assets and undermining the central bank’s independence.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gulf stock markets PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

Japan’s Komatsu to establish $100mn maintenance facility in Karachi: report

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

US regulator orders Fannie, Freddie to consider crypto holdings in loan assessments

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

‘Bloody terrified’: Flying anxiety peaks in India after fatal Air India crash

Read more stories