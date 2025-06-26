AIRLINK 144.80 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.74%)
South Korean shares fall on profit booking after post-election rally

  • KOSPI lost 48.28 points, or 1.55%, to 3,059.97
Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 11:30am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Thursday as investors booked profit after a recent rally on post-election optimism.

The benchmark KOSPI lost 48.28 points, or 1.55%, to 3,059.97 as of 0215 GMT and was set for the steepest daily percentage drop since April 9.

The KOSPI has gained 14% so far this month.

“There are technical signs of the market being overheated,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

South Korea President Lee Jae Myung, who took office earlier this month, asked the parliament to swiftly approve the $14.7 billion of extra government spending as the economy is in a “desperate” situation across domestic consumption and exports.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.31%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.97%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.67%.

Automakers boost South Korean shares higher

Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia shed 3.69% and 1.88%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings dropped 1.3%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics was flat.

Of the total 935 traded issues, 110 advanced and 811 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 157 billion won ($115.7 million).

The won was quoted at 1,359.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11% higher than Wednesday’s close of 1,361.2.

In the money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.05 point to 107.21.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.3 basis point to 2.455%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 0.3 basis point to 2.806%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

South Korean shares fall on profit booking after post-election rally

