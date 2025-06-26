AIRLINK 144.80 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.74%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FLYNG 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.41%)
HUBC 138.65 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.71%)
HUMNL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.12%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
MLCF 84.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
OGDC 219.58 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (0.79%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
PAEL 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.57%)
PIAHCLA 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
POWER 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
PPL 168.90 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.36%)
PRL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.32%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
SEARL 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
SSGC 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.9%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.34%)
WAVESAPP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.61%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 37,972 Increased By 99 (0.26%)
KSE100 122,710 Decreased By -51.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 37,375 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.03%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks extend rally to 7-month high following Mideast calm

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 10:56am

HONG KONG: China stocks rose for the fourth day on Thursday, led by gains in defence and tech sectors, while Hong Kong’s shares weakened after hitting a three-month peak.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1% at 3,459.66 points, the highest level since December. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was little changed.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 0.5% after closing at the highest level since March on Wednesday.

Lifting onshore markets higher, the CSI Defence Index rallied 1.9%, while the AI subsector index climbed 1.3% and the info tech sector added 0.6%.

Financial sector sub-index weakened 0.2% and the brokers sector lost 0.6% to give up some of the gains seen on Wednesday.

China stocks closes at six-month high as ME truce lifts sentiment

Markets have been soothed by a ceasefire between Israel and Iran that appeared to be holding, reducing the risks of disruptions to the global oil trade and underpinning sentiment.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday that they have observed strength across China assets from the trading desks with long-only funds and hedge funds both getting more active. Clients’ feedback now expect more retail participation following the recent rally.

Still, the upcoming earnings season and the outlook for the second half will be the key focus as there’s limited visibility on macro support, they added.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.1%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.3%.

China China shares China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks extend rally to 7-month high following Mideast calm

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

‘Bloody terrified’: Flying anxiety peaks in India after fatal Air India crash

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

Oil rises as draw in US crude stocks signals firm demand

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving in Pakistan: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

Read more stories