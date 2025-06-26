AIRLINK 144.31 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.4%)
Indian shares extend gains on easing Mideast tensions; metals lend support

Published 26 Jun, 2025
India’s shares edged higher on Thursday as metal stocks rose on the back of a weak dollar, extending a recent rally on cautious optimism over an Israel-Iran ceasefire.

The Nifty 50 added 0.62% to 25,399.35 points and the BSE Sensex rose 0.61% to 83,262.68 as of 10:13 a.m. IST.

Nine of the 13 major sectors logged gains. Metal index rose 1%, helped by a weaker dollar, which makes the greenback-denominated assets more affordable to holders of other currencies.

The U.S. dollar slid after President Donald Trump rattled markets again with an attack on the Federal Reserve chair that revived worries over the central bank’s independence.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded flat.

Index heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance gained 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

Both the Nifty and Sensex rose about 1% each in the last two sessions, soaring to near nine-month highs as easing tensions in the Middle East drove a global risk-on rally.

Other major Asian markets posted marginal gains on Thursday, with the MSCI’s broadest index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan up 0.2%.

In India, the focus will also be on the expiry of monthly derivative contracts, which could lead to some volatility as traders rush to close or roll over positions.

Markets are drawing strength from geopolitical calm and solid fund flows, but eyes are still trained on crude, earnings and derivatives expiry, Lemonn Markets Desk’s Gaurav Garg said, adding that traders were bracing for short-term volatility.

Among individual stocks, SMS Pharma jumped 5.2% after the U.S. drug regulator cleared the company’s facility following an inspection.

KNR Constructions gained 3% after winning an order worth 48 billion rupees ($559 million).

Defence equipment makers such as Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Dynamicsrose between 1% and 2% on optimism that NATO’s planned hike in defence spending could boost Indian defence exports.

