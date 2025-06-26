PMEX Daily Trading Report

KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 40.696billion and the number of lots traded was 52,135.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 21.119 billion, followed by COTS (PKR5.600 billion), Crude oil (PKR 4.245 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.060 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.731 billion), Silver (PKR 2.371 billion), Copper (PKR 386.208 million), Natural Gas (PKR 294.830 million), DJ (PKR 257.908 million), SP500 (PKR 205.044 million), Brent (PKR 145.093 million), Japan Equity (PKR 132.362 million) and Aluminum (PKR 13.762 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 17 lots amounting to PKR 132.919 million were traded.

