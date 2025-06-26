AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Pakistan

NDMA issues GLOF alert for northern areas

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Wednesday, issuing a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for northern areas of Pakistan especially in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has advised the relevant authorities to take all the precautionary measures.

National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of NDMA has cited a dangerous combination of persistent high temperatures, intensified monsoon currents, and a prevailing westerly wave.

NEOC said that sudden outbursts from these glacial lakes may trigger flash floods, posing a serious threat to human lives, livestock, and agriculture. Damage to infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and communication networks is likely, and access to remote valleys may be temporarily disrupted.

Over the past several weeks, sustained heat has accelerated snow and glacier’s melt in northern regions. The added influence of monsoon rains and thunderstorms have now significantly increased hydro meteorological pressure on glacial lakes, raising the risk of sudden GLOF events.

Valleys that are already identified as vulnerable including Reshun, Brep, Booni Chitral, Sardar Gol, Thalu 1 and 2, Badswat, Hinarchi, Darkut, and Hundur are at heightened risk.

The NDMA urged residents, tourists, and trekkers to avoid travel near glaciers, glacial lakes, and riverbanks in the identified areas during this period.

Locals are advised to stay informed through official alerts and cooperate with local authorities on evacuation instructions where necessary.

The public is also encouraged to report any unusual water flows, sounds, or signs of glacier movement to local disaster management officials.

The NDMA remains in coordination with relevant provincial and district authorities to ensure timely response and risk mitigation. Citizens are encouraged to download the ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile application.

NDMA GLOF northern areas

