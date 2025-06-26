AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Gold prices post modest gains

Published 26 Jun, 2025

KARACHI: Gold prices posted modest gains on Wednesday, tracking a slight uptick in global bullion rates, traders said.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, international gold prices rose by $3, reaching $3,330 per ounce. However, sluggish momentum in the global market limited the impact on domestic rates.

As a result, local gold prices edged higher by Rs300 per tola and Rs258 per 10 grams, closing at Rs354,665 and Rs304,068 respectively. Despite the increase, the market remained largely steady without any notable shift in buying patterns.

In contrast, the silver market saw a notable decline. Domestic silver rates dropped sharply by Rs26 per tola and Rs22 per 10 grams, settling at Rs3,764 and Rs3,227 respectively. Globally, silver hovered around $36 per ounce.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association, keeping in view the global market fluctuations. The association links gold trading to interbank exchange rate.

