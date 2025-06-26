US diplomat highlights potential of Reko Diq copper and gold mine

ISLAMABAD: The US Deputy Chief of Mission to Pakistan Natalie Baker said on Wednesday that the massive Reko Diq copper and gold mine is expected to generate more than $75 billion in profits over its lifetime and drive nearly $1 billion in US exports in equipment and services.

Speaking during a webinar on business opportunities in Pakistan’s critical minerals sector, Baker called the mine a world-class project and a key example of US-Pakistan cooperation.

“It demonstrates the impact of decades of collaboration between the US and Pakistan – beginning with a joint geological survey in 1961 that first discovered the copper and gold deposits in that part of Balochistan,” she said.

Baker emphasised that Pakistan’s critical minerals sector offers “immense potential” for both countries, presenting opportunities for economic growth, innovation, and investment.

“Pakistan’s diverse geological landscape is home to vast mineral deposits, including copper, gold, lithium, and antimony,” she said, adding that Pakistan had taken important steps to improve its business climate, making it easier for international firms to enter the market.

She said such reforms would allow international investors and local communities alike to benefit from Pakistan’s large-scale mining potential.

The acting ambassador said the US Mission in Pakistan was committed to strengthening economic ties and helping US firms engage with the Pakistani market.

“Our embassy and consulates are here to support American companies by connecting them with local partners and ensuring they have the resources and information they need to succeed,” she said.

“We are committed to facilitating investment, promoting trade, and advocating for policies to improve the business environment,” she added. Baker noted that American firms had already taken part in the Reko Diq project, particularly in engineering and mining equipment.

“The many new projects underway will bring increased demand for modern geophysical surveys, infrastructure development, and project management – areas where American companies are uniquely positioned to contribute,” she said.

She added that Pakistani mining companies were exploring new, highly prospective license areas, including copper and gold near Reko Diq and antimony elsewhere, and were actively seeking international partners.

“In recent years, we’ve seen significant progress in our economic relationship,” she said. “US investors have made substantial contributions to Pakistan’s development, and we are confident that the critical minerals sector will be another success story.”

Concluding her remarks, Baker encouraged US businesses to seize emerging opportunities in the minerals sector.

“I encourage all of you to take advantage of the opportunities presented today. Engage with the experts, ask questions, and explore how your businesses can contribute to and benefit from Pakistan’s critical minerals sector,” she said. “The US Mission is here to assist you every step of the way.”

