KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 25, 2025).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 284.55 285.75 AED 77.48 78.04
EURO 329.68 332.00 SAR 75.82 76.30
GBP 386.72 389.27 INTERBANK 283.75 283.95
JPY 1.92 1.97
