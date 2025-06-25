AIRLINK 143.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2025 12:17pm

The Pakistani rupee posted marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the interbank market on Wednesday.

At 11am, the local currency was hovering at 283.50, a gain of Re0.27 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 283.77.

Internationally, the US dollar struggled to regain lost ground on Wednesday as investors who have been starved of good news latched onto optimism over a fragile truce between Israel and Iran as a reason to take on more risk.

Markets were jubilant and an index of global shares hit a record high overnight as a shaky ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump took hold between Iran and Israel.

The two nations signalled that the air war between them had ended, at least for now, after Trump publicly scolded them for violating a ceasefire he announced.

Investors heavily sold the dollar in the wake of the news, after pouring into the safe-haven currency during the 12 days of war between Israel and Iran that also saw the U.S. attack Iran’s uranium-enrichment facilities.

Currency moves were more subdued in early Asia trade on Wednesday though the euro remained perched near its highest since October 2021 at $1.1621, having hit that milestone in the previous session.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar, which rallied sharply in the previous session, last traded 0.02% higher at $0.6492.

While the truce between Israel and Iran appeared fragile, investors for now seemed to welcome any reprieve.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed on Wednesday as investors assessed the stability of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, but held near multi-week lows on the prospect that crude oil flows would not be disrupted.

Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 1.3%, to $67.99 a barrel at 0341 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 87 cents, or 1.4%, to $65.24.

Brent settled on Tuesday at its lowest since June 10 and WTI since June 5, both before Israel launched a surprise attack on key Iranian military and nuclear facilities on June 13.

Prices had rallied to five-month highs after the US attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend.

This is an intra-day update

