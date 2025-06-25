AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises 2% as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire, Fed outlook

Reuters Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 03:27pm

Oil prices climbed 2% on Wednesday as investors assessed the stability of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, while support also came from market expectations that interest rate cuts could happen soon in the United States, the world’s largest economy.

Brent crude futures rose $1.31, or 2%, to $68.45 a barrel at 0750 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.24 cents, or 1.9%, to $65.61.

Brent settled on Tuesday at its lowest since June 10 and WTI since June 5, both before Israel launched a surprise attack on key Iranian military and nuclear facilities on June 13.

Prices had rallied to five-month highs after the US attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend.

“Geopolitical risk premiums have been reduced and will take a backseat for now…Fed Chair Powell’s first testimony to Congress (yesterday) has hinted at a slight chance of bringing forward the first rate cut of 2025 to July…which should offer some form of floor on oil prices from the demand side,” said OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong.

Technical factors drove price increases during the session, he added.

Lower interest rates typically spur economic growth and demand for oil.

A slew of US macroeconomic data released overnight including on consumer confidence showed possibly weaker than expected economic growth in the world’s largest oil consumer, bolstering expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

Futures point to nearly 60 basis points worth of easing by December.

On the geopolitical front, a preliminary US intelligence assessment said US airstrikes did not destroy Iran’s nuclear capability and only set it back by a few months, as a shaky ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump took hold between Iran and Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, both Iran and Israel signalled that the air war between the two nations had ended, at least for now, after Trump publicly scolded them for violating a ceasefire.

Oil prices drop 6pc

As the two countries lifted civilian restrictions after 12 days of war - which the US joined with an attack on Iran’s uranium-enrichment facilities - each sought to claim victory.

“While concerns regarding Middle Eastern supply have diminished for now, they have not entirely disappeared, and there remains a stronger demand for immediate supply,” said ING analysts in a client note.

Oil prices will likely consolidate at around $65-70 per barrel levels as traders look to more US macroeconomic data this week and the Fed’s rate decision, said independent market analyst Tina Teng.

Investors were also waiting on US government data on domestic crude and fuel stockpiles due on Wednesday.

Industry data showed US crude inventories fell by 4.23 million barrels in the week ended June 20, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Oil WTI WTI crude Brent crude oil prices US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises 2% as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire, Fed outlook

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 settles with over 500 points gain

Rupee inches up against US dollar

Barrick, Komatsu ink $440mn deal for Pakistan’s Reko Diq mines

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

Iranian parliament committee approves general plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA, news agency reports

Symmetry Group launches Pakistan’s first generative AI creative studio

World Bank approves $194mn to support education & access to water in Balochistan

US strikes failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, intelligence report says

Amtex Textile Limited announces sale of two lands to pay off debt

Read more stories