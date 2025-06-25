AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-25

‘Country needs to align fiscal, monetary policies’

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Former caretaker Commerce Minister, Gohar Ejaz said that Pakistan needs to shift towards export-led growth with a focused economic development policy, avoiding the boom-and-bust cycles witnessed in 2006, 2018, and 2022.

“These cycles, driven by consumer goods imports, artificially inflated GDP growth to 6% before resulting in severe current account deficits of $20 billion, devaluation, reduced buying power, inflation, and ultimately, IMF programmes that brought hardship to the people of Pakistan,” he said adding that Pakistan cannot afford to live without growth. Our economic policy must prioritize industrialization, employment, and export-led growth.

Additionally, keeping interest rates at 11%, twice the average annual inflation of 5%, is counterproductive.

“We need to align fiscal and monetary policies to benefit the economy, fostering growth and prosperity for the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation gdp Exports monetary policies Gohar Ejaz economic development policy

Comments

200 characters

‘Country needs to align fiscal, monetary policies’

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

NA approves 69 demands for grants worth Rs1.65trn

FBR redrafts Sec 37A: Amended Finance Bill sets conditions for tax fraud arrests

Rs715.45bn approved for energy sector

PIACL sell-off: Parties’ disqualification purely procedural: PC

MYT mechanism: Nepra lowers average tariff to Rs34 for Discos

Forced load-shedding: Nepra issues show-cause notice to KE

May FCA: Positive adjustment of Re0.1 per unit sought

Commercial vehicles’ import: PM’s rep talks to APCDIA team

SC determines right meaning of FMCG products

Read more stories