World Print 2025-06-25

Americans worry conflict with Iran could escalate: poll

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

WASHINGTON: Americans are anxious over a brewing conflict between the US and Iran and worry the violence could escalate after President Donald Trump ordered the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Monday. Some 79% of Americans surveyed said they worried “that Iran may target US civilians in response to the US airstrikes.” The three-day poll, which began after the US airstrikes and ended early Monday before Iran launched missiles at a US air base in Qatar, showed Americans were similarly concerned about their country’s military personnel stationed in the Middle East. Some 84% said they worried in general about the growing conflict.

The poll, which surveyed 1,139 US adults nationwide, underscored deep divisions in America over what Washington should do next and highlighted the political risks faced by Trump, whose presidential approval rating fell to 41%, the lowest level of his current term in office that began in January.

Some 36% of respondents - including 13% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans -said they supported the strikes, which took place just two days ago. The poll had a 3 percentage point margin of error and the public’s view of the conflict could evolve in the days and weeks ahead.

Only 32% of people in the survey said they supported continued US airstrikes, compared to 49% who said they were opposed.

