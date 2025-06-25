Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices registered a sharp fall on Tuesday, reflecting slump in the global bullion market, receding under $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

The bullion value nosedived by $39, pushing the global market to trade the yellow metal for $3,327 per ounce that dragged down local gold prices significantly, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

The slump sent ripples across the local market, pulling down the gold prices by Rs3,800 and Rs3,258 to reach Rs354,365 per tola and Rs303,810 per 10 grams, respectively, it cited.

