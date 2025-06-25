Markets Print 2025-06-25
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 24, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 284.51 285.80 AED 77.46 78.04
EURO 329.24 332.00 SAR 75.78 76.30
GBP 385.76 388.76 INTERBANK 283.80 284.00
JPY 1.92 1.97
=========================================================================
