KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 53.678 billion and the number of lots traded was 70,818.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 20.446 billion, followed by Crude oil (PKR 11.315 billion), COTS (PKR10.540 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.124 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.214 billion), Silver (PKR 2.188 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 876.103 million), DJ (PKR 809.765 million), SP500 (PKR 432.218 million), Copper (PKR 305.128 million), Brent (PKR 267.938 million), Palladium (PKR 59.720 million),Japan Equity (PKR 65.245 million)and Aluminium (PKR 2.167 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 17 lots amounting to PKR 114.008 million were traded.

