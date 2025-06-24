Local gold prices edge higher

KARACHI: Gold prices registered a slight decline on Monday, reflecting a generally slow-paced trend in the international bullion market, traders said.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, global gold rates dipped marginally by $3, settling at $3,366 per ounce. The modest drop in international rates had limited impact on domestic prices.

Despite the subdued global performance, local gold prices edged higher, increasing by Rs 300 per tola and Rs 257 per 10 grams, closing at Rs 358,165 per tola and Rs 307,068 per 10 grams, respectively, the association said.

Silver, on the other hand, saw a modest gain both internationally and locally. Prices rose by Rs 14 to Rs 3,799 per tola, Rs 12 to Rs 3,257 per 10 grams, and internationally to just over $36 per ounce, showing a stable yet upward movement.

