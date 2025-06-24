Markets Print 2025-06-24
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (June 23, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 284.52 285.89 JPY 1.90 1.95
EURO 325.76 328.60 AED 77.40 78.08
GBP 380.92 384.15 SAR 75.76 76.34
INTERBANK 283.90 284.10
=========================================================================
