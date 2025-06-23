Sky above Doha lights up amid Iranian missile attack to U.S. base

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 23
|
283.90
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 23
|
283.60
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 23
|
147.27
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 23
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 23
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Jun 23
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 20
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 20
|
5,967.84
|
Nasdaq / Jun 20
|
19,447.41
|
Dow Jones / Jun 20
|
42,206.82
|
India Sensex / Jun 23
|
81,805.29
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 23
|
38,354.09
|
Hang Seng / Jun 23
|
23,650.62
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 23
|
8,779.33
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 23
|
23,247.79
|
France CAC40 / Jun 23
|
7,558.55
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 20
|
16,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 20
|
306,069
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 23
|
258.43
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 23
|
74.78
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 23
|
3,353.56
|
Diesel/Litre / Jun 23
|
262.59
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 23
|
66.65
|Stock
|Price
|
Cresent Jute / Jun 23
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
7.49
▲ 1 (15.41%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Jun 23
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
25.70
▲ 2.34 (10.02%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Jun 23
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
42.90
▲ 3.9 (10%)
|
Rupali polyester / Jun 23
Rupali Polyester Limited(RUPL)
|
27.07
▲ 2.46 (10%)
|
Frontier Ceram / Jun 23
Frontier Ceramics Limited(FRCL)
|
36.30
▲ 3.3 (10%)
|
Karam Ceramics / Jun 23
Karam Ceramics Limited(KCL)
|
66.80
▲ 6.07 (10%)
|
Shams Textile / Jun 23
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
34.67
▲ 3.15 (9.99%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Jun 23
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
36.88
▲ 3.35 (9.99%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Jun 23
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
12.35
▲ 1.12 (9.97%)
|
Fazal Cloth / Jun 23
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited(FZCM)
|
205.54
▲ 18.54 (9.91%)
|Stock
|Price
|
United BankXD / Jun 23
United Bank Limited(UBL)
|
261.81
▼ -262.38 (-50.05%)
|
First Prudential Mod. / Jun 23
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
3.49
▼ -0.61 (-14.88%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / Jun 23
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
2.31
▼ -0.34 (-12.83%)
|
Invest Bank / Jun 23
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
7.21
▼ -0.98 (-11.97%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jun 23
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
6.99
▼ -0.95 (-11.96%)
|
Ghani Chemworld / Jun 23
Ghani Chemworld Limited(GCWL)
|
7.98
▼ -1 (-11.14%)
|
Yousuf Weaving / Jun 23
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited(YOUW)
|
4.22
▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jun 23
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
7.75
▼ -0.88 (-10.2%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Jun 23
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
32.36
▼ -3.6 (-10.01%)
|
Chashma / Jun 23
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
57.60
▼ -6.4 (-10%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 23
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
53,303,035
▼ -0.1
|
Sui South Gas / Jun 23
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
35,996,379
▼ -4.2
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 23
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
24,022,793
▼ -0.12
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 23
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
23,740,292
▼ -0.24
|
Kohinoor Spining / Jun 23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
22,523,059
▼ -0.54
|
Fauji Cement / Jun 23
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
16,264,731
▼ -4.16
|
Cnergyico PK / Jun 23
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
14,226,103
▼ -0.48
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Jun 23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
14,036,410
▼ -5.02
|
Dewan Cement / Jun 23
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
13,766,080
▼ -1.36
|
B.O.Punjab / Jun 23
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
13,746,025
▼ -0.36
Comments