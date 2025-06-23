NSC condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, warns of regional instability

Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, warning that the aggression could trigger a broader regional conflict and derail ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the high-level meeting, which reviewed the evolving regional situation in the wake of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 22.

The NSC expressed regret that the attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Iran and the United States, calling Israel’s actions “reckless” and “escalatory.”

“These reckless actions have escalated tensions, threatening to ignite a wider conflict and diminishing the opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy,” the Committee said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The NSC reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence under the United Nations Charter and extended condolences to the Iranian government and people over the loss of innocent lives. It also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attacks.

Calling the Israeli strikes a violation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolutions, international law, and the UN Charter, the NSC voiced deep concern over the potential for further escalation in the region.

The Committee reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. It also reaffirmed Islamabad’s readiness to engage with relevant parties and support initiatives aimed at de-escalation.

“The Committee underscored the need for strict adherence to international human rights and humanitarian laws,” the statement added.

The National Security Council is Pakistan’s top decision-making forum on matters of national security and foreign policy, comprising senior civilian and military leadership.