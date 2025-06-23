Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee posted marginal growth against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during trading in the interbank market on Monday.

At 10am, the local currency was hovering at 283.6, a gain of Re0.1 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee weakened further as it depreciated Re0.74 or 0.26% against the US dollar.

The local unit closed at 283.70, against 282.96 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar firmed slightly on Monday as anxious investors sought safety, although the moves were muted so far, suggesting markets were waiting for Iran’s response to US attacks on its nuclear sites that have exacerbated tension in the Middle East.

The major moves were in the oil market, with oil prices hitting a five-month high, while global stocks slipped in the first market reaction to the US attacks over the weekend.

In currency markets, the dollar advanced broadly against most rivals. It was up 0.25% against the Japanese yen at 146.415 after touching a one-month high earlier in the session.

The euro was 0.33% lower at $1.1484, while the Australian dollar, often seen as risk proxy, weakened 0.2% to $0.6437, hovering near its lowest level in over three weeks.

That left the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, 0.12% higher at 99.037.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, jumped on Monday to their highest since January as the United States’ weekend move to join Israel in attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities stoked supply worries.

Brent crude futures were up $1.92 or 2.49% at $78.93 a barrel as of 0117 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced $1.89 or 2.56% to $75.73.

Both contracts jumped by more than 3% earlier in the session to $81.40 and $78.40, respectively, touching five-month highs before giving up some gains.

This is an intra-day update