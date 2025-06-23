Food, fuel shortages in border areas: CM Balochistan for timely, coordinated steps

QUETTA: The Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti stressed the need for timely and coordinated measure to ensure the supply of essential food items and fuel, the return of pilgrims and students, and the overall security situation in the districts adjacent to Iran border.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Balochistan CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to assess the current situation in the border districts adjacent to Iran.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Zahid Saleem, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Director General PDMA Jahanzeb Khan, Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind, and FIA Director Behram Khan Mandokhail, along with other senior officials of the Home Department. Inspector General Police Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari, Commissioners of Makran and Rakhshan Divisions, and Deputy Commissioners from the Iran-bordering districts participated via video link.

Officials from various departments briefed the meeting on existing measures and future strategies. It was reported that, there is no food shortage in the border districts adjacent to Iran.

CM Sarfraz Bugti directed all concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of food and basic necessities in these regions, emphasizing that proactive steps must continue to prevent any public hardship. He also stressed the importance of maintaining electricity and LPG supply, directing the implementation of alternative energy strategies where necessary.

He added that coordination with the federal government is underway to improve the overall energy and fuel situation. The provincial government is actively engaged with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum to ensure a steady supply of petrol in the border areas, aiming to prevent any fuel shortages for local residents.

Highlighting the importance of timely and well-coordinated efforts, the CM said that protecting the border population from food and fuel crises is our top priority. He instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to keep a contingency plan ready to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

He also directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to maintain close surveillance of the evolving situation and prioritize the resolution of public issues. Speaking on the safe return of pilgrims and students, the CM expressed satisfaction and emphasized the need to further strengthen the measures ensuring their secure journey.

Bugti reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to public welfare, stating that coordinated efforts among all departments are essential to make border residents feel safe and supported.