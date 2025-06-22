UK PM Starmer calls on Iran to ‘return to negotiating table’

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Iran to “return to the negotiating table” over its nuclear ambitions after the US carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat,” Starmer said on X, adding that “stability in the region is a priority”.

Trump says Iran’s key nuclear sites ‘obliterated’ by US airstrikes

“We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.”