Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Saturday that Pakistan remains firmly committed to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and will take all necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and entitlements under it.

Responding to media queries regarding the Indian Home Minister’s assertion that the IWT will never be restored, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “The statement reflects a brazen disregard for the sanctity of international agreements.”

The IWT is not a political arrangement, but an international treaty with no provision for unilateral action. India’s illegal announcement to hold the Treaty in abeyance constitutes a clear violation of international law, the provisions of the Treaty itself, and the fundamental principles governing inter-state relations. Such conduct sets a reckless and dangerous precedent—one that undermines the credibility of international agreements and raises serious questions about the reliability and trustworthiness of a state that openly refuses to fulfil its legal obligations.

India says it will never restore Indus water treaty with Pakistan

The FO spokesperson said that weaponising water for political ends is irresponsible and contrary to established norms of responsible state behaviour.

India must immediately rescind its unilateral and unlawful stance, and restore the full and unhindered implementation of the IWT.