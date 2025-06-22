Gold prices rebound

KARACHI: Gold prices rebounded fairly on Saturday, reflecting world bullion market upward momentum that grew over $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

Moving up by $13, bullion value reached $3,369 per ounce on the international front, causing ripples across the local gold market, Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

The gains drove gold prices up by Rs1,465 and Rs1,256, taking the precious metal over all rates to Rs358,465 per tola and Rs307,325 per 10 grams, respectively, it added.

Silver prices posted another slight drop by Rs11 and Rs9, settling for Rs3,785 per tola and Rs3,245 per 10 grams, respectively. Global market traded silver at $36 per ounce, the association said.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

