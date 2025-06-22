AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-22

Corn, soybeans slip on profit-taking, favourable Midwest weather

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

CHICAGO: US corn and soybean futures fell on Friday as favourable weather in much of the Midwest boosted crop production potential and as traders squared positions ahead of the weekend, analysts said.

Wheat futures retreated on profit-taking following strong gains earlier this week and as an accelerating US winter crop harvest boosted supplies. Trading was lighter than normal on Friday following a federal holiday on Thursday and ahead of the weekend.

Corn and soy traders were focused on favourable crop weather in the Midwest farm belt as hot weather is expected across the region following rains this week, forecasters said. “For the most part, weather remains non-threatening,” said Don Roose, president of US Commodities.

“The soybeans like the heat and the corn is not pollinating yet, so it helps it root down. On top of that, we got a rain front that went through before, and then a rain front goes through after,” he said.

Rains have boosted soil moisture reserves and drought has in the Midwest eased over the past week, according to the latest US Drought Monitor data released on Thursday. Chicago Board of Trade July corn settled 4-3/4 cents lower at $4.28-3/4 a bushel after touching the lowest point for a most-active contract since December 5 earlier in the session.

The contract was down 3.5% from a week ago. July soybeans scaled to a 5-1/2 week high on Friday before falling back on profit-taking following gains in the prior four sessions. The contract ended down 6-3/4 cents at $10.68 a bushel, down 0.2% in the week.

CBOT July wheat also retreated in a profit-taking setback ahead of the weekend, sinking 6-1/2 cents to $5.67-3/4 a bushel after earlier notching a three-month high. Still, the contract was up 4.2% from a week ago, its strongest weekly gain in 10 weeks. Uncertainty over US participation in the Israel-Iran conflict had lifted wheat by 4.6% at midweek ahead of Thursday’s Juneteenth holiday, when markets were closed.

Corn Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Corn, soybeans slip on profit-taking, favourable Midwest weather

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories