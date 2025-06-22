AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-22

Gold prices firm as US delays decision on ME involvement

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

NEW YORK: Gold prices were steady on Friday and poised for a weekly loss after US President Donald Trump delayed a decision on entering the Israel-Iran conflict.

Spot gold was little changed at $3,372.81 an ounce, as of 10:17 a.m. EDT (1417 GMT), its lowest since June 12. The index was down for the second-straight week, dropping 1.8%.

US gold futures shed 0.6% to $3,388.90. “Gold is holding steady as Trump backtracks on an ‘imminent’ attack on Iran. For the moment, it seems all the bad news is out,” said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

“A drawdown towards $3,250/oz is possible, but dips have been aggressively bought in this gold rally.” Trump will decide in the next two weeks whether the United States will get involved in the Israel-Iran air war, the White House said on Thursday, raising pressure on Tehran to negotiate.

Iran launched a new barrage of missiles at Israel early on Friday, striking near residential apartments, office buildings, and industrial facilities in the southern city of Beersheba. Gold is traditionally considered a hedge during times of political and economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the US central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday. While policymakers still anticipate cutting rates by half a percentage point this year, they slightly slowed the pace from there to a single quarter-percentage-point cut in each of 2026 and 2027.

A high-interest-rate environment is unfavourable to gold as it is a non-yielding asset. “We still see sound demand from safe-haven seekers and central banks, which should provide sound support to gold prices on current levels,” said Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer.

Spot silver fell 1.1% to $35.98 per ounce, and was down 0.8% for the week. Palladium lost 0.7% to $1,043.28 but was up 1.7% during the week. Platinum dropped 2.5% to $1,268.58, gaining for the third straight week.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices firm as US delays decision on ME involvement

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories