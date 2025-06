KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 28.528 billion and the number of lots traded was 41,069.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.239 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.333 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.756 billion), Crude oil (PKR 3.406 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.546 billion), Silver (PKR 1.019 billion), Copper (PKR 316.734 million), DJ (PKR 311.259 million), SP500 (PKR 279.636 million), Natural Gas (PKR 192.188 million), Brent (PKR 81.150 million), Japan Equity (PKR 43.767 million) and Aluminium (PKR 2.134 million).

