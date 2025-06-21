AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Markets Print 2025-06-21

PSX records mixed day with declining turnover

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a mixed trading session on the last trading day of the week due to ongoing conflict between Iran-Israel.

On Friday, the KSE 100 Index slightly increased by 20.65 points or 0.02 percent to settle at 120,023 points on Friday up from 120,002 points a day earlier.

Topline Securities cited that KSE 100 index, after opening on a positive note, traded in positive zone during the most part of the trading session on news that the Trump administration has decided to exercise restraint and will decide on US action in the Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks.

However, due to lack of confidence surrounding the conflict, the KSE 100 Index came down during the latter hours of the trade to close on a slight increase of 0.02 percent.

BRIndex100 closed at 12,933.06 points, up 10.02 points or 0.08 percent, with a total volume of 300.5 million shares, while BRIndex30 settled at 37,083.96, gaining 110.34 points or 0.3 percent, with a total volume of 206.8 million shares.

Top positive contributions to the index came from HUBC, SYS, UBL, OGDC, MLCF and PPL, as they cumulatively contributed 168 points to the index. Whereas top negative contribution to the index came from PKGP, TRG, FFC, PSEL, EFERT and MCB, as they cumulatively contributed 180 points minus to the index.

In the Ready Market, out of 468 companies, 178 advanced, 245 declined, and 45 remained unchanged. The turnover for the regular market stood at 421.64 million, a decrease from the previous day’s 604.54 million. The traded value also saw a significant drop to 15.65 billion from 20.44 billion previously. Despite this, the market capitalization in the regular market experienced a slight increase of Rs 13 Billion, reaching 14.536 trillion from 14.523 trillion.

Leading the Turnover in the Ready Market was WorldCall Telecom with 42.79 million shares traded, closing at Rs 1.45. TRG Pak Ltd followed closely with a turnover of 26.66 million, closing at Rs 56.68. Moreover, Pervez Ahmed Co closed at Rs 2.84 with 25.52 million shares changing hands.

Among companies reflecting an increase in rates, notable advancers in the Ready Market included Macter International Limited, which saw a significant rise of Rs 56.53 to close at Rs 621.82. Other top gainer was Hoechst Pakistan Limited, increasing by Rs 47.74 to close at Rs 3,198.50. Conversely, PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a substantial decrease of Rs 1,239.31 to close at Rs 11,153.83 and Pakistan Services Limited lost Rs 47.41 to close at Rs 941.11.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 20,237.63 points, losing 42.04 points or 0.21 percent with a turnover of 1.5 million shares, while the BR Cement Index ended at 10,211.56 points, gaining 81.1 points or 0.8 percent with 30.7 million shares traded.

The BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 36,672.62 points, up 17.67 points or 0.05 percent on a volume of 17.4 million shares, and the BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 82.71 points or 0.4 percent to close at 20,421.96 points with a turnover of 20.5 million shares.

Meanwhile, the BR Oil and Gas Index rose 46.75 points or 0.41 percent to 11,560.78 points with 25 million shares changing hands, and the BR Technology and Communication Index declined by 58.07 points or 2.04 percent to close at 2,791.54 points with a volume of 88.9 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks showed recovery as receding fears over the Israel-Iran conflict, following the White House’s decision to delay its stance on US involvement, boosted investor sentiment.

He added that renewed investor interest, particularly in blue-chip oil stocks, also supported the market’s upward momentum. This positive trend was further driven by developments on the economic front, as investors weighed the federal cabinet’s approval of a Rs1.275 trillion bank loan under the circular debt management plan and ongoing government deliberations over the privatization of state-owned enterprises, both of which played a catalytic role in the PSX’s positive close.

