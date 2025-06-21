WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 20, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 17-Jun-25 16-Jun-25 13-Jun-25 12-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101908 0.101879 0.102104 0.101744
Euro 0.846714 0.846614 0.84412 0.847287
Japanese yen 0.005048 0.005073 0.005128 0.005074
U.K. pound 0.992408 0.993312 0.992457 0.993191
U.S. dollar 0.731945 0.731479 0.733252 0.730798
Algerian dinar 0.005633 0.00563 0.005641 0.005599
Australian dollar 0.478033 0.475388 0.474781 0.475311
Botswana pula 0.05475 0.054568 0.054627 0.05481
Brazilian real 0.133647 0.132714 0.131771 0.131956
Brunei dollar 0.571296 0.569998 0.571781 0.570357
Canadian dollar 0.538076 0.539518 0.536878
Chilean peso 0.000783 0.00078 0.000788 0.00078
Czech koruna 0.034147 0.034154 0.033994 0.034186
Danish krone 0.113524 0.113517 0.113174 0.113586
Indian rupee 0.008501 0.008503 0.008516 0.008544
Israeli New Shekel 0.208948 0.206808 0.203681 0.204648
Korean won 0.000537 0.000535 0.000538 0.000534
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39198 2.39045 2.38745
Malaysian ringgit 0.172649 0.172275 0.172794 0.172949
Mauritian rupee 0.016088 0.016093 0.016047 0.015995
Mexican peso 0.038549 0.038686 0.038735 0.038653
New Zealand dollar 0.443522 0.440131 0.442004 0.44005
Norwegian krone 0.074159 0.07383 0.073206
Omani rial 1.90363 1.90242 1.90064
Peruvian sol 0.202811 0.202963 0.202101
Philippine peso 0.012969 0.013063
Polish zloty 0.197796 0.19875 0.197877 0.197893
Qatari riyal 0.201084 0.200956 0.200769
Russian ruble 0.009299 0.009317
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195185 0.195061
Singapore dollar 0.571296 0.569998 0.571781 0.570357
South African rand 0.04106 0.040861 0.040924
Swedish krona 0.07734 0.077235 0.076994 0.077481
Swiss franc 0.901077 0.902448 0.900856 0.899499
Thai baht 0.022512 0.022527 0.022606 0.02251
Trinidadian dollar 0.108186 0.108633 0.108262
U.A.E. dirham 0.199304 0.199177 0.198992
Uruguayan peso 0.017897 0.017913 0.017856 0.017882
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the reciprocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
