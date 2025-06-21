WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 20, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Jun-25 16-Jun-25 13-Jun-25 12-Jun-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101908 0.101879 0.102104 0.101744 Euro 0.846714 0.846614 0.84412 0.847287 Japanese yen 0.005048 0.005073 0.005128 0.005074 U.K. pound 0.992408 0.993312 0.992457 0.993191 U.S. dollar 0.731945 0.731479 0.733252 0.730798 Algerian dinar 0.005633 0.00563 0.005641 0.005599 Australian dollar 0.478033 0.475388 0.474781 0.475311 Botswana pula 0.05475 0.054568 0.054627 0.05481 Brazilian real 0.133647 0.132714 0.131771 0.131956 Brunei dollar 0.571296 0.569998 0.571781 0.570357 Canadian dollar 0.538076 0.539518 0.536878 Chilean peso 0.000783 0.00078 0.000788 0.00078 Czech koruna 0.034147 0.034154 0.033994 0.034186 Danish krone 0.113524 0.113517 0.113174 0.113586 Indian rupee 0.008501 0.008503 0.008516 0.008544 Israeli New Shekel 0.208948 0.206808 0.203681 0.204648 Korean won 0.000537 0.000535 0.000538 0.000534 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39198 2.39045 2.38745 Malaysian ringgit 0.172649 0.172275 0.172794 0.172949 Mauritian rupee 0.016088 0.016093 0.016047 0.015995 Mexican peso 0.038549 0.038686 0.038735 0.038653 New Zealand dollar 0.443522 0.440131 0.442004 0.44005 Norwegian krone 0.074159 0.07383 0.073206 Omani rial 1.90363 1.90242 1.90064 Peruvian sol 0.202811 0.202963 0.202101 Philippine peso 0.012969 0.013063 Polish zloty 0.197796 0.19875 0.197877 0.197893 Qatari riyal 0.201084 0.200956 0.200769 Russian ruble 0.009299 0.009317 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195185 0.195061 Singapore dollar 0.571296 0.569998 0.571781 0.570357 South African rand 0.04106 0.040861 0.040924 Swedish krona 0.07734 0.077235 0.076994 0.077481 Swiss franc 0.901077 0.902448 0.900856 0.899499 Thai baht 0.022512 0.022527 0.022606 0.02251 Trinidadian dollar 0.108186 0.108633 0.108262 U.A.E. dirham 0.199304 0.199177 0.198992 Uruguayan peso 0.017897 0.017913 0.017856 0.017882 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the reciprocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

