IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 18
|
283.63
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 18
|
283.43
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 18
|
144.98
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 18
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 18
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Jun 18
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 17
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 17
|
5,982.72
|
Nasdaq / Jun 17
|
19,521.09
|
Dow Jones / Jun 17
|
42,215.80
|
India Sensex / Jun 18
|
81,296.14
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 18
|
38,885.15
|
Hang Seng / Jun 18
|
23,694.84
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 18
|
8,846.17
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 18
|
23,428.07
|
France CAC40 / Jun 18
|
7,690.56
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 17
|
16,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 17
|
309,756
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 18
|
74.83
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 18
|
3,381.83
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 18
|
67.70
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 19
|
258.43
|
Diesel/Litre / Jun 19
|
262.59
|Stock
|Price
|
First Prudential Mod. / Jun 18
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
4.87
▲ 1 (25.84%)
|
Cresent Jute / Jun 18
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
6.40
▲ 0.83 (14.9%)
|
Siddiqsons Tin / Jun 18
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited(STPL)
|
6.89
▲ 0.75 (12.21%)
|
Service Textile / Jun 18
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
19.67
▲ 1.79 (10.01%)
|
Rupali polyester / Jun 18
Rupali Polyester Limited(RUPL)
|
20.34
▲ 1.85 (10.01%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Jun 18
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
12.10
▲ 1.1 (10%)
|
Kohinoor Mills / Jun 18
Kohinoor Mills Limited(KML)
|
44.46
▲ 4.04 (10%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Jun 18
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
32.23
▲ 2.93 (10%)
|
Hinopak Motor / Jun 18
Hinopak Motors Limited(HINO)
|
451.03
▲ 41 (10%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / Jun 18
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
36.08
▲ 3.28 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 18
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
3.18
▼ -0.7 (-18.04%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jun 18
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
2.88
▼ -0.43 (-12.99%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Jun 18
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
4.21
▼ -0.62 (-12.84%)
|
First Treet Manuf / Jun 18
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba(FTMM)
|
4.91
▼ -0.61 (-11.05%)
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Jun 18
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
7.94
▼ -0.98 (-10.99%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Jun 18
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
8.30
▼ -0.98 (-10.56%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Jun 18
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
69.39
▼ -7.71 (-10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jun 18
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
13,770.20
▼ -1529.97 (-10%)
|
Pakgen Power / Jun 18
Pakgen Power Limited(PKGP)
|
213.65
▼ -23.74 (-10%)
|
Baba Farid Sugar / Jun 18
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited(BAFS)
|
55
▼ -6.01 (-9.85%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 18
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
110,698,161
▼ -0.11
|
First Prudential Mod. / Jun 18
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
51,711,290
▲ 1
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 18
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
40,869,408
▼ -0.7
|
Sui South Gas / Jun 18
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
35,689,384
▼ -0.62
|
TPL Properties / Jun 18
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
26,132,805
▲ 0.34
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jun 18
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
22,498,201
▼ -0.43
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Jun 18
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
19,254,790
▼ -1.85
|
Secure Logistics / Jun 18
Secure Logistics Group Limited(SLGL)
|
18,115,203
▼ -0.95
|
First Dawood Prop. / Jun 18
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
17,153,517
▲ 0.09
|
Invest Bank / Jun 18
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
17,046,495
▼ -0.72
