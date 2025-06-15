Projectiles from Iranian missile attack flash in the sky over Jerusalem

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 13
|
283
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 13
|
282.75
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 14
|
144.07
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 14
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 14
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Jun 14
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 14
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 14
|
5,976.97
|
India Sensex / Jun 14
|
81,118.60
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 14
|
37,834.25
|
Nasdaq / Jun 14
|
19,406.83
|
Hang Seng / Jun 14
|
23,892.56
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 14
|
8,850.63
|
Dow Jones / Jun 14
|
42,197.79
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 14
|
23,516.23
|
France CAC40 / Jun 14
|
7,784.68
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 14
|
72.98
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 14
|
16,485
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 14
|
310,007
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 14
|
3,432.34
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 14
|
67.84
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 15
|
253.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Jun 15
|
254.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 13
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
2.93
▲ 1 (51.81%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jun 13
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
3.06
▲ 0.94 (44.34%)
|
First Prudential Mod. / Jun 13
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
3.39
▲ 1 (41.84%)
|
Media Times Ltd / Jun 13
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
2.71
▲ 0.58 (27.23%)
|
Invest Bank / Jun 13
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
7.11
▲ 1 (16.37%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Jun 13
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
3.65
▲ 0.48 (15.14%)
|
First Dawood Prop. / Jun 13
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
3.56
▲ 0.36 (11.25%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Jun 13
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
25.70
▲ 2.34 (10.02%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Jun 13
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
15.49
▲ 1.41 (10.01%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Jun 13
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
47.38
▲ 4.31 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Shaheen Ins. / Jun 13
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
4.75
▼ -0.65 (-12.04%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Jun 13
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
12.20
▼ -1.36 (-10.03%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Jun 13
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
37.98
▼ -4.22 (-10%)
|
Khyber Textile / Jun 13
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
1,794.55
▼ -199.39 (-10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jun 13
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
18,889.10
▼ -2098.79 (-10%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jun 13
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
11.23
▼ -1.24 (-9.94%)
|
Arctic Textile / Jun 13
Arctic Textile Mills Limited(ARCTM)
|
39.72
▼ -4.26 (-9.69%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Jun 13
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
50.41
▼ -5.4 (-9.68%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Jun 13
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
78.62
▼ -8.32 (-9.57%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Jun 13
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
30.69
▼ -3.23 (-9.52%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 13
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
116,655,242
▲ 1
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 13
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
100,891,108
▲ 0.08
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jun 13
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
85,324,384
▲ 0.94
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Jun 13
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
30,960,243
▲ 0.62
|
B.O.Punjab / Jun 13
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
27,555,139
▼ -0.26
|
Kohinoor Spining / Jun 13
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
27,294,482
▲ 0.17
|
Media Times Ltd / Jun 13
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
27,189,737
▲ 0.58
|
Cnergyico PK / Jun 13
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
26,834,469
▼ -0.35
|
First Prudential Mod. / Jun 13
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
23,063,464
▲ 1
|
Sui South Gas / Jun 13
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
21,700,047
▼ -0.4
