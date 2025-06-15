AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
PM for early finalisation of ‘EVs Policy 2025’

Muhammad Saleem Published 15 Jun, 2025 03:30am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday asked the authorities concerned for early finalization of the ‘Electric Vehicles Policy 2025’ in consultation with all stakeholders. He passed these directions while chairing a meeting, here on Saturday, to review the policy framework for the promotion of the electric vehicles industry in the country.

During the meeting, the draft of the Electric Vehicles Policy 2025 was discussed in detail. Emphasized the need for swift and priority-based measures to promote electric motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, cars, and buses across Pakistan, the premier underscored the importance of setting up charging infrastructure, including charging stations and battery swapping facilities, to support the expansion of the EV ecosystem. He also called for facilitating enhancement of the local manufacturing capacity of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Sindh govt allocates budget for EV taxis, scooters in FY26

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to PM Haroon Akhtar Khan and concerned senior government officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

