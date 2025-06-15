AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Markets Print 2025-06-15

PMEX daily trading report

Published 15 Jun, 2025

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 33.236 billion and the number of lots traded was 47,862.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.448 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.719 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.543 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.976 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.891 billion), Silver (PKR 1.472 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 312.963 million), SP500 (PKR 243.341 million), Copper (PKR 242.063 million), Palladium (PKR 210.934 million), DJ (PKR 120.870 million), Brent (PKR 29.570 million), Japan Equity (PKR 21.620 million) and Aluminum (PKR 2.095 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 22 lots amounting to PKR 82.813 million were traded.

