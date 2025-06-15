PM for imparting tech training to youth

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that extending the youth with quality education, skills and employment opportunities remains one of the government’s top priorities.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, who called on him, here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said the youth of Pakistan are a valuable asset to the nation. He emphasized the critical role of young people in the country’s progress and development.

The Prime Minister directed to launch of additional initiatives to build the capacity of the youth and ensure their active participation in national development efforts. He stressed that training in modern skills and technologies aligned with current global demands is essential to empower the younger generation.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan briefed the Prime Minister in about various ongoing initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme focused on youth welfare and empowerment.

Meanwhile, former Federal Minister and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the country’s current political situation.

Khawaja Saad Rafique congratulated the Prime Minister on presenting a public-friendly federal budget, describing it as a positive step towards economic stability and much-needed relief for the people.

Both also reaffirmed their commitment to addressing national challenges through unity and democratic dialogue.

