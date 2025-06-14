AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

PM Pakistan condemns unprovoked Israeli attack on Iran

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published June 14, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned what he described as an “unprovoked” Israeli attack on Iran, warning that the incident could further destabilise an already volatile region.

In a statement posted on X, Sharif said: “I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, today’s unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel. This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further de-stabilising an already volatile region.”

He expressed sympathy for the Iranian people over reported casualties and called on the international community, including the United Nations, to act swiftly to prevent any further escalation that could threaten regional or global peace.

In a separate move, the prime minister instructed authorities to ensure the safety and secure return of Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran. A Crisis Management Cell has been established at Pakistan’s Foreign Office, and the country’s embassy in Iran has been placed on high alert.

“Steps must be taken to ensure the safety of the pilgrims,” Sharif said. “All possible resources should be utilised to ensure their safe return.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

